When in Delhi, try these iconic street breakfasts 

Delhi , a city steeped in history and culture, has some amazing street breakfasts that are delicious and easy on the pocket. From spicy to sweet, the streets of Delhi have it all for everyone. Exploring these breakfast options is not just about filling your stomach but also about the local flavors and traditions that make Delhi, Delhi! Here are some must-try street breakfasts in the capital.

Dish 1 Chole bhature delight Chole bhature is a common breakfast option for both locals and tourists. The dish includes spicy chickpeas served with fluffy fried bread known as bhature. Served with pickles and onions, it makes for a filling breakfast. Many stalls across Delhi serve this dish fresh in the morning, rendering it a go-to breakfast option for those who want to treat themselves to authentic North Indian flavors.

Dish 2 Aloo puri perfection Another favorite breakfast item on the streets of Delhi is aloo puri. It consists of deep-fried puris served with hot and spicy potato curry. This combination is tasty as well as filling, ideal for those who like a hint of spice in their breakfast. To tone down the heat, vendors generally serve this dish with tangy chutneys or yogurt, rendering it irresistible.

Dish 3 Paratha paradise Parathas are stuffed flatbreads that are served with a range of fillings, be it potatoes, paneer(cottage cheese) or radish. These can be topped with butter or curd and are available at several roadside stalls across Delhi. Parathas are versatile as they suit everyone's taste buds while providing a wholesome breakfast.