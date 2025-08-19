Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Simple vrat-friendly recipes to try

Ganesh Chaturthi is not just about devotion and celebrations, but also about enjoying wholesome satvik food prepared with love. During the festival, many devotees observe fasting (vrat) and prepare dishes without onion, garlic, or regular grains. These recipes are light, nutritious, and full of festive flavors. Here are som,e simple vrat-friendly dishes you can relish this Ganesh Chaturthi.

#1 Sabudana khichdi Soak sabudana overnight, drain well. Heat ghee, add cumin seeds, green chilies, curry leaves. Toss in diced boiled potatoes, cook lightly. Add soaked sabudana, roasted peanuts, sendha namak, and stir until pearls turn translucent. Squeeze lemon juice and garnish with fresh coriander. Serve hot with yogurt. A light, wholesome, and filling vrat dish perfect for Ganesh Chaturthi fasting.

#2 Rajgira puri Mash boiled potatoes, mix with rajgira flour, sendha namak, and green chili paste. Add little water if needed, knead into soft dough. Roll small puris using ghee for smooth edges. Heat oil, deep fry puris until golden brown and puffed. Serve with vrat-friendly aloo sabzi or curd. These crispy puris are gluten-free and an energizing, festive vrat treat.

#3 Samak rice kheer Wash and cook samak rice in milk until soft. Add sugar or jaggery, cardamom powder, and a few saffron strands for aroma. Stir until creamy, then garnish with chopped almonds and cashews. This vrat-friendly kheer tastes like regular rice pudding but is lighter. Served warm or chilled, it's a divine prasad for Ganesh Chaturthi and Navratri fasting celebrations.