Fond of colocasia root? These recipes you'll love
What's the story
The African colocasia root, popularly known as taro, is a versatile ingredient used in several traditional recipes across Africa. This starchy root vegetable can be used in a variety of dishes, giving them a unique texture and flavor. From savory stews to sweet desserts, taro is an integral part of many African cuisines. Here are some delightful recipes that highlight the culinary potential of this amazing ingredient.
Stew delight
Taro and vegetable stew
Taro and vegetable stew is a comforting dish that combines the earthy flavors of taro with an assortment of vegetables. The root is peeled and diced before being added to a pot with onions, tomatoes, and spices such as cumin and coriander. The stew is simmered until the taro becomes tender, absorbing the rich flavors of the broth. This dish is often served with rice or flatbread.
Pudding pleasure
Sweet taro pudding
Sweet taro pudding is a popular dessert across many parts of Africa. The pudding is prepared by boiling peeled taro until soft and mashing it into a smooth paste. Coconut milk and sugar are added to create a creamy texture, while vanilla extract adds depth to the flavor. The mixture is then cooled until set, resulting in a delightful treat that's both sweet and satisfying.
Fritter fun
Taro fritters with spices
Taro fritters make for a crispy snack or side dish that packs a punch of spices. The root is grated and mixed with flour, baking powder, salt, and spices like paprika or chili powder for heat. The mixture is shaped into small patties before being fried until golden brown on both sides. These fritters can be enjoyed on their own or with dipping sauces.
Herb-infused mash
Mashed taro with herbs
Mashed taro with herbs offers an aromatic twist on traditional mashed potatoes. The cooked root is mashed with butter or olive oil for creaminess before being mixed with fresh herbs like parsley or cilantro for added flavor. Lemon juice provides brightness to this simple yet delicious side dish that goes well with various main courses.