Fan of roasted gram? Try these yummy dishes

Roasted gram, or chana, is a versatile ingredient that can be used in several dishes to create delicious and healthy meals. Rich in protein and fiber, roasted gram is a staple in many kitchens. Here are five innovative dishes that highlight the unique qualities of this ingredient. Each dish brings out the flavor and texture of roasted gram, giving you a delightful culinary experience.

Dish 1 Roasted gram salad with fresh vegetables Roasted gram salad is a refreshing dish that combines the crunch of fresh vegetables with the nutty flavor of roasted gram. To prepare, mix chopped cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, and bell peppers with roasted gram. Add lemon juice, salt, and pepper for seasoning. This salad makes for a light meal or side dish that is both nutritious and satisfying.

Dish 2 Spicy roasted gram chutney Spicy roasted gram chutney is an excellent accompaniment to snacks or main courses. To prepare this chutney, blend roasted gram with green chilies, garlic, ginger, coriander leaves, and tamarind paste. Adjust the spice level as per your taste. This chutney adds a zesty kick to any meal and can be stored in the refrigerator for a week.

Dish 3 Roasted gram flour pancakes Roasted gram flour pancakes make for a healthy breakfast option. To prepare these pancakes, mix roasted gram flour with water to form a batter. Add chopped onions, green chilies, and spices like turmeric and cumin powder to taste. Cook on a hot griddle until golden brown on both sides. These pancakes are high on protein and go well with yogurt or chutney.

Dish 4 Sweet roasted gram ladoos Sweet roasted gram ladoos are an irresistible treat for those with a sweet tooth. Roast the roasted gram until golden brown and grind it into a fine powder. Mix this powder with jaggery syrup and cardamom powder for flavoring. Shape into small balls when warm enough to handle but firm enough not to fall apart easily. Enjoy them as dessert or snack anytime during the day.