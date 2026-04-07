Love paprika? You'll love these dishes

Paprika is a versatile spice that can add a rich color and mild flavor to a variety of dishes. It is commonly used in different cuisines around the world, making it a staple in many kitchens. From soups to stews, paprika can elevate the taste of your food without overpowering it. Here are five dishes that highlight the unique qualities of this vibrant spice.

Dish 1 Paprika potato wedges Paprika potato wedges are a simple, flavorful side dish. The potatoes are cut into wedges and tossed with olive oil, paprika, salt, and pepper. They are baked until crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. The smoky flavor of paprika complements the natural sweetness of the potatoes, making them an ideal accompaniment to any meal.

Dish 2 Hungarian goulash Hungarian goulash is a hearty stew that prominently features paprika. This traditional dish combines onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers with generous amounts of paprika for depth of flavor. Slow-cooked to perfection, goulash is rich and comforting. It can be served over noodles or with crusty bread for soaking up its delicious sauce.

Advertisement

Dish 3 Paprika-roasted vegetables Roasting vegetables with paprika brings out their natural sweetness while adding complexity to their flavor profile. A mix of carrots, bell peppers, zucchini, and onions tossed in olive oil and sprinkled with paprika before roasting makes for a colorful, nutritious side dish or main course option.

Advertisement

Dish 4 Spanish patatas bravas Spanish patatas bravas are crispy fried potatoes served with a spicy tomato sauce flavored with smoked paprika. The dish is popular as tapas in Spain, but it can also be enjoyed as an appetizer or side dish at home. The combination of crispy potatoes with tangy sauce makes it irresistible.