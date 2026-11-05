Beat the cold with these 5 easy ginger recipes
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As winter approaches, ginger becomes a handy ingredient to add to your everyday cooking. Known for its warm, spicy flavor, it works well in both sweet and savory dishes. From comforting meals to refreshing drinks and sweet treats, ginger can bring warmth and flavor to your plate. Here are five delicious ginger-based recipes to try this winter.
Stir-fry
Ginger-infused stir-fry delight
Ginger-infused stir-fry is a quick and flavorful dish that highlights the natural heat of ginger.
Start by sautéing sliced vegetables, like bell peppers, broccoli, and carrots, in a pan with oil.
Add minced ginger and garlic for an aromatic base. Toss in soy sauce and sesame oil for added depth of flavor.
This dish pairs well with rice or noodles and can be customized with your choice of protein.
Tea Tonic
Spicy ginger tea tonic
Spicy ginger tea is perfect for those chilly days when you need a warm drink.
Boil water with freshly grated ginger until the water is infused with its flavor.
Strain the tea into cups, and add honey or lemon to taste.
This soothing drink not only warms you up but also aids digestion and has anti-inflammatory properties.
Cookies
Gingerbread cookies with a twist
Gingerbread cookies are a classic favorite during festive seasons but can be enjoyed year-round.
For an interesting twist, add some citrus zest, like orange or lemon, to the dough along with ground ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves.
Bake until golden brown for cookies that are crisp on the outside yet soft on the inside.
Salad dressing
Zesty ginger salad dressing
A zesty ginger salad dressing can elevate any simple salad into an extraordinary one.
seeds like almonds or pumpkin seeds for crunchiness.
Whisk grated ginger with olive oil, apple cider or rice vinegar, honey, and a little soy sauce (optional).
Add salt and pepper to taste. Adjust the sweetness with more honey if needed. Drizzle the dressing over mixed greens and top with almonds or pumpkin seeds for added crunch.
Lemonade spritzer
Refreshing ginger lemonade spritzer
Ginger lemonade spritzer is the best way to beat the heat on a hot summer day.
Mix freshly squeezed lemon juice with grated ginger in a pitcher full of cold water.
Stir well, then add sparkling water just before serving over ice cubes.
Garnish with mint leaves, if desired, for an extra refreshing touch.