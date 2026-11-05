Beat the cold with these 5 easy ginger recipes

Ginger-infused stir-fry is a quick and flavorful dish that highlights the natural heat of ginger.

Start by sautéing sliced vegetables, like bell peppers, broccoli, and carrots, in a pan with oil.

Add minced ginger and garlic for an aromatic base. Toss in soy sauce and sesame oil for added depth of flavor.

This dish pairs well with rice or noodles and can be customized with your choice of protein.