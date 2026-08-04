Love suran? Try these 5 delicious recipes

Suran stir-fry is a quick and easy way to relish this root vegetable.

Slice suran into thin strips and sauté with onions, bell peppers, and spices like turmeric and cumin.

The result is a colorful dish that goes well with rice or flatbreads.

The crunchiness of the veggies combined with the earthy flavor of suran makes it an ideal choice for those looking for something different yet familiar.