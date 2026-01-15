Fan of water chestnut? Then these snacks are for you

Water chestnuts, a crunchy and slightly sweet root vegetable, are a staple in many Southeast Asian cuisines. Famous for their crisp texture and versatility, they are used in a variety of snacks across the region. From savory to sweet, these snacks highlight the unique flavors and culinary traditions of Southeast Asia. Here are five delightful water chestnut-based snacks that are a must-try for any food lover.

Snack 1 Crispy water chestnut fritters Crispy water chestnut fritters are a popular street food in many parts of Southeast Asia. The fritters are made by mixing grated water chestnuts with rice flour and spices, and then deep-frying them until golden brown. The result is a crunchy snack that goes well with sweet chili sauce or tamarind dip. They are usually enjoyed as an appetizer or an afternoon snack.

Snack 2 Water chestnut pudding delight Water chestnut pudding is a popular dessert in Thailand and Malaysia. The pudding is made by mixing water chestnut flour with coconut milk and sugar. The mixture is then steamed until it sets into a jelly-like consistency. The pudding is often served chilled and garnished with grated coconut or sesame seeds, making it a refreshing treat for those who love the combination of sweet and nutty flavors.

Snack 3 Savory water chestnut cakes Savory water chestnut cakes are a specialty in Vietnam. The cakes are made by mixing finely chopped water chestnuts with glutinous rice flour, herbs, and spices. The mixture is shaped into small patties and pan-fried until crisp on the outside but soft on the inside. These cakes are often served with lettuce leaves for wrapping along with dipping sauces like soy sauce or hoisin sauce.

Snack 4 Sweetened water chestnut strips Sweetened water chestnut strips make for an easy-to-make snack that can be found at local markets in Thailand or Indonesia. The strips are made by slicing fresh water chestnuts thinly before soaking them in sugar syrup flavored with pandan leaves. Once cooled down completely, they become chewy candies that can be enjoyed anytime during the day.