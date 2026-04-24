Dislike parsnips? These recipes may change your mind

Parsnips, the root vegetable that is often overlooked, are a versatile ingredient that can be used in several dishes. It tastes similar to carrots, but a sweeter, earthier, and nuttier version, with mild bitterness. Here are five creative ways to use parsnips in your cooking. From soups to fries, these ideas will help you discover the potential of this humble vegetable.

Dish 1 Parsnip soup with herbs Parsnip soup is a comforting dish that highlights the natural sweetness of the vegetable. By adding herbs like thyme and rosemary, you can elevate the flavor profile of the soup. Start by sauteing onions and garlic in olive oil until soft. Add chopped parsnips and vegetable broth, then simmer until tender. Blend until smooth for a creamy texture, and season with salt and pepper to taste.

Dish 2 Roasted parsnip fries Roasted parsnip fries make for a healthier alternative to regular potato fries. Cut parsnips into thin strips, toss them with olive oil, salt, pepper, and paprika for an extra kick. Spread them on a baking sheet and roast at 200 degrees Celsius for about 25 minutes or until golden brown. These crispy fries go well with any dip or can be enjoyed on their own.

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Dish 3 Parsnip mash with garlic Parsnip mash is an excellent substitute for mashed potatoes, offering a different flavor without compromising on texture. Boil peeled parsnips until tender, then mash them with butter and minced garlic for added depth of flavor. Season with salt and pepper before serving as a side dish, or as part of your main course.

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Dish 4 Grated parsnip salad A grated parsnip salad provides a fresh take on traditional coleslaw recipes. Mix grated parsnips with shredded carrots, cabbage, lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper for a refreshing side dish that goes well with grilled vegetables or sandwiches. Add nuts like almonds or walnuts for an extra crunch.