Try these delicious African-inspired finger millet recipes
What's the story
The humble African finger millet is a culinary powerhouse waiting to be discovered.
Packed with fiber, protein, and essential minerals, this gluten-free grain is on the rise.
In this article, we highlight five unexpected ways to use finger millet in your kitchen.
Say goodbye to boring grains and hello to finger millet's versatile deliciousness!
Breakfast
Transform your breakfast with millet porridge
Start your day with a piping hot bowl of ragi (finger millet) porridge, a cozy and wholesome option.
This porridge is super versatile - top it with whatever fruits, nuts, and sweet things your heart desires.
Just simmer the ragi flour in water or milk until it's all creamy and dreamy. Want to jazz it up? Sprinkle in some cinnamon or vanilla for a fragrant touch.
Baking
Bake healthier with millet flour
Finger millet flour makes a fantastic alternative to wheat flour in your favorite baking recipes.
It imparts a unique nutty taste and hearty texture to breads, muffins, and cakes.
And, if you're feeling adventurous, substituting up to 25% of wheat flour with finger millet flour in recipes is a great way to start.
This not only boosts the nutritional value but also adds a deliciously mysterious flavor.
Salad
Create exotic salads
Take your salads to the next level by adding cooked finger millet grains as a base or garnish. They add a delightful crunch that pairs perfectly with leafy greens and veggies.
For a tropical twist, combine cooked millet grains with diced mangoes, cucumbers, tomatoes, and fresh herbs tossed in a zesty lemon vinaigrette. This salad is a game-changer - refreshing, filling, and bursting with flavor!
Flatbread
Finger millet flatbreads: A versatile staple
Unlock the power of finger millet by creating flatbreads that are tasty and good for you.
Just mix finger millet flour with water to make a dough; roll it into thin circles; and cook on a hot griddle until you see those beautiful golden brown spots on both sides.
Pair them with soups or curries, or use them as a healthy wrap for your sandwiches.
Snacks
Energizing finger millet snacks
Feeling peckish in the afternoon or need a pre-workout pick-me-up? Whip up some energizing snacks by mixing finger millet flakes or flour with nuts, seeds, dried fruits, and honey.
These ingredients come together to create bars or balls that are both tasty and nutrient-dense.
They offer a steady release of energy throughout the day, making them an ideal grab-and-go choice for busy people seeking healthier snack options.