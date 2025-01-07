What's the story

Flaxseed, known for its omega-3 fatty acids and fiber, has held a central place in African cuisine for hundreds of years.

This article explores five delicious dishes demonstrating flaxseed's versatility and health benefits in African cooking.

It highlights everything from traditional porridges to creative salads, providing a glimpse into the continent's rich culinary history and flaxseed's unique role in amplifying flavor and nutrition.