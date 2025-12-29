Denim jackets + African prints: 5 styling tips

African prints are taking the fashion world by storm, adding a splash of color and culture to winter denim jacket layering. These prints, which are rich in tradition and symbolism, are becoming popular for their unique patterns and vibrant hues. They add an element of interest to the most basic of outfits, making them perfect for winter. Here's how you can incorporate African prints into your winter wardrobe.

#1 Choose bold patterns for impact Bold patterns are a signature of African prints, making them ideal for those who want to make a statement. These prints often feature geometric shapes and bright colors that catch the eye. Pairing a denim jacket with bold African print fabric can instantly elevate an outfit, adding depth and character. This combination works well with neutral bottoms or accessories to balance the look without overwhelming it.

#2 Layering techniques with scarves Scarves made from African print fabric are an excellent way to add warmth and style to your denim jacket ensemble. They can be worn in various ways, such as draped over the shoulders or tied around the neck, providing versatility in styling options. The use of scarves also allows you to experiment with different patterns and colors without committing to a full outfit change.

#3 Mix textures for depth Combining different textures is another way to incorporate African prints into your winter wardrobe. Pairing denim with textured fabrics like wool or knitwear creates visual interest while keeping you warm. Adding an African print top or underneath layer under a denim jacket adds another dimension to the outfit without compromising on comfort or practicality.

#4 Accessorize with African print bags African print bags are not just functional but also serve as a stylish accessory that complements any denim jacket look. These bags come in various styles, from tote bags to clutches, allowing you to choose one that suits your personal style best. The vibrant patterns on these bags add an extra pop of color while maintaining cohesion with other elements of your outfit.