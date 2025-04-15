Digital meeting etiquette: Key rules
In today's digital age, virtual meetings have become a norm in our professional and personal lives.
However, knowing the etiquette of these meetings is important for successful communication and collaboration.
Be it a business conference or a casual catch-up, knowing how to behave can really make a difference.
Here are some essential guidelines to help you ace digital meetings like a pro.
Tech check
Test your technology beforehand
Before joining any digital meeting, make sure your technology is working well.
Test your internet connection, microphone, and camera to avoid technical glitches in the session.
Get accustomed to the platform's features like mute buttons and screen sharing options.
This preparation helps in minimizing disruptions and ensures that you can participate smoothly throughout the meeting.
Dress code
Dress appropriately for meetings
Even if you're attending from home, dressing up is essential to maintain professionalism.
Pick attire based on the nature of the meeting—business casual for work-related calls or something more relaxed for informal gatherings.
Dressing well not only boosts your confidence but also shows respect toward other participants.
Timeliness matters
Be punctual always
Just like in face-to-face interactions, punctuality is paramount in digital meetings.
It is recommended to join at least five minutes in advance, giving you time to settle and fix any last-minute technical glitches.
Joining on-time demonstrates respect for others' schedules and makes it easier for the meeting to begin without delays, making for a smooth, efficient session for all involved.
Sound control
Mute when not speaking
To keep discussions clear in digital meetings, make sure to keep your mic muted when you're not speaking.
This minimizes background noise, which can prove to be a major distraction and break the flow of conversation for all.
Unmute your mic only when you need to contribute or respond.
This way, you can ensure clear communication without interruptions, making the meeting more productive for all.
Active participation
Engage actively during sessions
Active engagement is key to making digital meetings productive and meaningful.
Indeed, pay attention by listening carefully, taking notes if needed, and responding thoughtfully when prompted or asked questions directly related to topics being discussed.
This context is provided by the host/moderator leading the session. It effectively engages all participants involved. They actively contribute towards achieving desired outcomes collectively.