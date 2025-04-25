Travel the world with your pet: 5 spots
What's the story
Traveling with pets can be quite a hassle, but some one-of-a-kind global destinations receive them with open arms.
These places offer pet-friendly accommodation, activities, and environment for pets and their hoomans to enjoy together.
Here are five unusual pet-friendly travel destinations for a mind-blowing trip with your furry friend.
Banff trails
Explore the scenic trails of Banff
If you and your pet are nature lovers, Banff National Park in Canada is where you need to head to.
The park offers a plethora of trails, from easy walks to strenuous hikes, for every fitness level.
Most trails welcome pets as long as they're leashed. The breathtaking mountains, lakes, forests, make the perfect backdrop for unforgettable adventures with your pet.
Cornwall beaches
Relax at the beaches of Cornwall
Cornwall in the UK is home to stunning beaches where your dog can roam free in certain months.
Most beaches have a dedicated dog-friendly zone where your pets can play in the sand and surf unrestricted.
The coastal paths also offer scenic routes for a leisurely walk with your furry friend by your side.
Amsterdam cafes
Discover pet-friendly cafes in Amsterdam
Amsterdam is famous for its chill vibes and pet-friendly attitude.
Most cafes welcome dogs inside or have outdoor seating areas where they can accompany their owners.
Exploring the city's canals and parks is so much more fun when you know you can drop by at a cozy cafe to sit down, while your pet gets some water or treats.
Abel Tasman Nature
Experience nature in New Zealand's Abel Tasman National Park
Abel Tasman National Park in New Zealand has stunning coastal scenery, which is perfect to explore with your pet.
Although some areas require dogs to be on a leash for wildlife protection measures, there are plenty of places where they can run free under supervision.
The park's golden beaches and clear waters make it an ideal destination for both relaxation and adventure.
Portland adventures
Enjoy urban adventures in Portland
Portland, Oregon, is famous for its dog-friendly culture with many parks, trails, and even breweries, opening their doors to canine guests along with their human ones.
The city features a number of off-leash parks where the dogs get to socialize as they please while the owners enjoy local food trucks or coffee shops around.
This makes it a perfect urban escape designed especially for travelers with furry companions.