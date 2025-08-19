Strengthen your ankles with these exercises

Considering African deserts, where the vast terrain and harsh landscape make it difficult to walk, inspired a set of exercises to strengthen the ankle, we thought we'd take a look at them. These exercises can help improve your balance, flexibility, and endurance by mimicking the movements required to walk in such an environment. Here's how you can get stronger ankles without any special equipment/environment.

Tip 1 Sand dune walks Walking on sand dunes takes a lot of effort from ankle muscles, given the shifting surface. This exercise builds strength and improves balance, as it forces the ankles to stabilize with every step. To do this exercise, get a sandy area or simulate it using a soft surface such as a yoga mat. Walk slowly, focusing on maintaining balance and engaging your core muscles.

Tip 2 Barefoot running Running barefoot on soft surfaces such as grass or sand can strengthen your ankles as it promotes natural foot movement. It encourages better posture and alignment while minimizing impact stress on joints. You can start with short distances to allow your feet and ankles to adapt gradually. Over time, you can increase distance as comfort improves, making sure that you maintain proper form throughout.

Tip 3 Rock hopping techniques Jumping from one rock to another (yes, rock hopping) is a common desert activity. Not only does it strengthen your ankles, but it also improves your agility and coordination. Start with small rocks, kept close to one another before moving to larger gaps, as your confidence builds. Focus on landing softly with bent knees to absorb impact effectively.