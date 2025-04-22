5 herbs you should add to your recipes
What's the story
African herbs can add a whole new dimension of flavors and aromas to your vegetarian dishes, making them a true culinary delight.
From leaves to seeds, herbs used in the African cuisine lend unique flavors and health benefits to the food.
Here are some of the most popular African herbs to try for your vegetarian cooking.
Baobab leaves
Baobab leaves: A nutrient powerhouse
Baobab leaves are loaded with vitamins like C, calcium, and potassium. They have a slightly tangy taste which goes well with soups and stews.
In many African countries, the baobab leaves are dried and ground into a powder. This powder can be sprinkled on dishes or mixed into sauces.
This herb not only tastes great but also adds a ton of nutrition to your meals.
Hibiscus
Hibiscus: More than just tea
Commonly known for its use in teas, hibiscus' petals can also be used in cooking.
The tartness of hibiscus gives a refreshing twist to salads and desserts.
In certain regions, hibiscus is used as a natural food coloring because of its vibrant red hue.
Using hibiscus in vegetarian dishes can give you both visual appeal and an interesting flavor profile.
Grains of paradise
Grains of paradise: A peppery punch
Grains of paradise are tiny seeds with a peppery taste, much like that of black pepper but with citrus and cardamom notes.
They are commonly used as a spice in West African cooking to add depth to soups, stews, and rice dishes.
This herb presents an exciting alternative for anyone looking to replace or complement traditional pepper in their recipes.
Moringa leaves
Moringa leaves: The miracle tree
Moringa leaves are harvested from the moringa tree, which is popularly known as the "miracle tree" for its plethora of health benefits.
High in vitamins A and C and iron, moringa leaves have been used traditionally in Africa for their medicinal value.
They have a mild flavor that makes them a versatile addition to smoothies or stir-fries, while boosting nutritional value.
Rooibos
Rooibos: Beyond the brew
Rooibos is popularly known as an herbal tea from South Africa, but it's much more than that.
Its sweet but earthy flavor complements grains like quinoa or couscous when infused while cooking (steaming or boiling water absorption methods).
It adds a subtle sweetness without overpowering other ingredients in dish compositions themselves.