You must add these seeds to your vegetarian meals
What's the story
African seeds have been an integral part of traditional diets, packed with nutrients and flavors.
These seeds are not just versatile but also enrich vegetarian meals with their unique characteristics.
From increasing the protein quotient to adding much-needed vitamins and minerals, these seeds can revolutionize basic recipes into nutritious powerhouses.
Here, we delve into five must-have African seeds to level up your vegetarian fare.
#1
Baobab seeds: Nutrient powerhouse
Baobab seeds are rich in vitamin C, calcium, and potassium.
Traditionally, they have been used for their health benefits and can be ground into a powder to be added to smoothies or baked goods.
The high fiber content helps with digestion, while the antioxidants promote overall health.
Adding baobab seeds to your diet can amp up the nutritional profile of your meals, significantly.
#2
Fonio: Ancient grain alternative
Fonio is an ancient grain that is gluten-free and loaded with amino acids.
It cooks quickly and has a light texture, making it a great substitute for rice or quinoa in vegetarian dishes.
Fonio is high in iron and magnesium, boosting energy and muscle function.
Its mild flavor makes it blend seamlessly into different recipes without overpowering other ingredients.
#3
Egusi seeds: Protein-rich addition
Known for their high protein content, egusi seeds make an ideal addition to vegetarian diets.
Used in soups or stews, they lend a nutty flavor to the dish, enhancing its taste profile.
Egusi seeds also contain healthy fats, which promote heart health by reducing bad cholesterol levels when consumed as a part of the balanced diet.
#4
Tiger nuts: Fiber-filled snack
Tiger nuts aren't nuts, but tubers. They provide plenty of health benefits as they are high in fiber.
They can be consumed as a healthy snack or added to cereals and salads for some extra crunch.
Tiger nuts are rich in prebiotics, which feed beneficial bacteria in the gut and promote gut health.
#5
Bambara groundnuts: Versatile legume option
Bambara groundnuts are protein-packed legumes, much like chickpeas or lentils.
They provide additional nutrients such as iron and zinc, which vegetarians need in their diets.
These versatile legumes taste great boiled whole, then mashed up with spices. They make for delicious patties, burgers, and even dips and spreads too!