5 must-have ingredients for vegan cooking
What's the story
Africa is a continent blessed with rich cultures and culinary traditions. It is also home to a treasure trove of plant-based ingredients that form an integral part of African cuisine.
Not only do they add unique flavors, but they also pack nutritional benefits. From grains to spices, the African cooking essentials have been loved for generations.
Here are five magical African plant-based cooking essentials.
Baobab
Baobab fruit: The superfood
Often dubbed a superfood, baobab fruit is rich in vitamin C and antioxidants.
Its tangy flavor adds a hint of taste to smoothies, desserts, and sauces.
The dried fruit pulp is ground into a fine powder, so you can easily mix it with anything.
Apart from adding taste to your dishes, baobab fruit aids digestion and boosts energy.
Teff
Teff: The ancient grain
Teff, an ancient Ethiopian native grain, is gluten-free, packed with protein, fiber, and minerals (iron, etc.).
It is widely used in preparing injera, an Ethiopian flatbread with a mildly sour flavor.
Apart from this, teff flour can also be used in baking or as a thickening agent in soups/stews.
Its nutritional profile makes it an ideal pick for anyone looking for healthy alternatives.
Moringa
Moringa leaves: Nutrient powerhouse
Packed with vitamins A, C, E, calcium, potassium, and protein, moringa leaves are the ultimate superfood.
Often referred to as the "miracle tree," the fresh or dried leaves of the moringa plant are used in teas or as an ingredient in soups and salads in many African nations.
Their slightly bitter taste enhances the flavor of dishes while offering many health benefits from boosted immunity to reduced inflammation.
Fonio
Fonio: The tiny grain with big benefits
Fonio, one of the tiniest grains, is grown in West Africa, but the nutritional benefits it provides are immense - gluten-free, with high amounts of amino acids methionine and cysteine, which are deficient in other cereals (like wheat and rice).
Its mild, nutty flavor makes it versatile enough for breakfast porridge, pilafs, sides, and even desserts.
With a quick cooking time, fonio is a boon for busy cooks wanting nutritious meal solutions.
Hibiscus
Hibiscus flowers: Vibrant flavor enhancer
Hibiscus flowers are extensively used across Africa, both for culinary and medicinal purposes.
With their bright red color and tart, cranberry-like taste, hibiscus petals are brewed into refreshing drinks, jams, jellies, sauces, and salads.
Packed with antioxidants and vitamin C, consuming hibiscus is associated with reduced blood pressure and cholesterol levels, enhancing heart health and overall well-being.