How herbs can transform your vegan dishes
What's the story
If you're looking to take your vegan recipes up a notch, African herbs are where you should head.
These traditional African herbs not only offer a rich array of flavors but also a whole lot of health benefits.
From aromatic leaves to potent seeds, these herbs can be used in different ways to enhance your vegan cooking journey.
Nutrient boost
Baobab leaves: Nutrient powerhouse
Baobab leaves are packed with vitamins A and C, calcium, iron, and more nutrients.
They have a hint of tanginess that goes really well with soups and stews.
If dried and powdered, baobab leaves can be sprinkled on salads or added to smoothies for a nutritional boost.
Their versatility makes them a great addition to any vegan's pantry.
Health benefits
Moringa: The miracle tree
Moringa is often called the "miracle tree" because of its many health benefits.
The leaves are packed with antioxidants, protein, vitamins B6 and C, riboflavin, iron, and magnesium.
You can add Moringa powder to soups or sauces for a nutritional lift, or blend it into smoothies for a healthy start to the day.
Its mild flavor makes it blend seamlessly with other ingredients.
Flavor profile
Hibiscus: Tangy flavor enhancer
Hibiscus flowers are popular for teas but they also make a delicious addition to vegan dishes.
With a tart flavor similar to cranberries, hibiscus petals can be infused in drinks or used as a garnish on desserts.
They lend both color and flavor when added to salads or grain bowls.
Unique taste
Rooibos: Sweet herbal touch
Rooibos is an herbal tea prepared using leaves of the Aspalathus linearis plant, native to South Africa.
Rooibos has a naturally sweet taste with hints of vanilla, which goes well with desserts or even breakfast dishes like oatmeal or pancakes without adding sugar content much higher than 1%.
Rooibos infusions add depth even when included in marinades.