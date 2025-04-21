Discover Costa Rica's wild side with this nature-packed itinerary
What's the story
Costa Rica is a paradise for nature lovers. The Central American nation is home to a variety of ecosystems and wildlife.
Costa Rica is famous for its dedication to conservation and sustainable tourism.
With more than 25% of its land declared protected areas, it is the perfect place to travel green.
From verdant rainforests to pristine beaches, here are some tips for planning an eco-itinerary in Costa Rica.
Cloud forest
Explore Monteverde Cloud Forest
Monteverde Cloud Forest Reserve is a paradise for nature lovers.
Famous for its unique ecosystem, the reserve houses thousands of plant species and hundreds of birds.
Tourists can walk through well-maintained trails that give breathtaking views of the forest canopy.
Guided tours give insights into the area's biodiversity and conservation efforts.
The cloud forest's misty atmosphere creates an enchanting experience that fascinates travelers worldwide.
Volcano adventure
Discover Arenal Volcano National Park
Arenal Volcano National Park has a perfect mix of adventure and relaxation, along with breathtaking views.
The park has several hiking trails that take you through dense forests to scenic viewpoints of the active volcano.
The hot springs in the region also make for a great way to relax after a day of trekking.
If you're a wildlife lover, you can also spot monkeys, sloths, and colorful birds.
Turtle Haven
Visit Tortuguero National Park
Famed for its nesting sea turtles and labyrinth of canals, Tortuguero National Park is a must-visit.
The remote park, which can only be reached by boat or plane, provides the unique opportunity to witness turtle nesting during certain seasons.
Guided boat tours enable visitors to navigate through the park's waterways while spotting caimans, manatees, and dozens of bird species.
Rainforest expedition
Experience Corcovado National Park
Often touted to be one of the most biologically intense places on Earth, Corcovado National Park amazes with its biodiversity.
Spanning across the Osa Peninsula, this park covers large expanses of rainforest filled with wildlife including jaguars, tapirs, and scarlet macaws, to name a few.
A hike through Corcovado takes you deep into untouched wilderness where nature flourishes untouched by human hands.