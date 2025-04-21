What to eat in Portugal
What's the story
Portugal's historic coasts give you a taste of the best of culinary experiences, especially if you are a vegetarian.
From the bustling markets to quaint seaside cafes, the coastal regions are dotted with fresh produce and traditional dishes that can easily be customized to suit vegetarian tastes.
Exploring these areas allows you to enjoy local flavors while soaking in Portugal's scenic beauty and cultural heritage.
Local markets
Fresh produce at local markets
Portugal's coastal markets are a vegetarian's best friend.
These markets offer a selection of fresh fruits, vegetables, and herbs from nearby farms.
You can find everything from juicy tomatoes and peppers to exotic fruits like figs and pomegranates.
The bustling atmosphere of these markets gives you an insight into local life and provides ingredients ideal to prepare delicious vegetarian meals.
Traditional dishes
Traditional Portuguese vegetarian dishes
Portuguese cuisine includes a number of traditional vegetarian dishes that highlight local ingredients.
One popular dish is caldo verde, a hearty soup made with potatoes, kale, and olive oil.
Another favorite is acorda de alho, a bread-based dish flavored with garlic and herbs.
These dishes showcase the simplicity and flavor of Portuguese cooking without relying on meat or fish.
Seaside cafes
Seaside cafes offering vegetarian options
Along Portugal's coasts, many seaside cafes have vegetarian-friendly menus.
Here, you can find salads made with fresh greens, nuts, and cheeses or sandwiches filled with grilled vegetables and local cheeses.
The relaxed ambiance of these cafes lets you enjoy your meals while taking in views of the ocean.
Cooking classes
Cooking classes focused on vegetarian cuisine
For more of Portuguese vegetarian cuisine, opt for cooking classes along the coastlines.
Here, you'll learn how to cook traditional dishes, using locally sourced ingredients- olive oil, garlic, onions, beans, grains like rice or quinoa and seasonal vegetables.
This way, you can have an authentic culinary experience, which you can easily recreate at home.