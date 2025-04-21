'Fall' for it: 5 must-see foliage spots in New England
What's the story
New England is famous for its spectacular fall foliage, drawing visitors from across the globe.
The region's varied species of trees come together to form a colorful tapestry, turning it into an unmissable destination in the fall.
From scenic drives to picture-perfect towns, there are plenty of places to witness the breathtaking metamorphosis of leaves.
Here are five must-visit stops to see the ultimate foliage views in New England.
Drive 1
Kancamagus Highway: A scenic drive
The 34-mile-long Kancamagus Highway in New Hampshire running through the White Mountain National Forest provides breathtaking views of colorful mountains and forests.
With plenty of pull-offs for photo ops or just to take in the scenery, the ideal time to visit is between late September to mid-October when the foliage colors are at their peak.
Park visit
Acadia National Park: Coastal beauty
Maine's Acadia National Park is where coastal beauty meets autumn colors in their full glory.
The park's varied landscapes—rocky shores, woodlands, and mountain peaks—are a feast for the eyes during fall.
Cadillac Mountain, for instance, is a favorite for the sunrise over colorful treetops and ocean waters.
The hiking trails such as Jordan Pond Path make you get lost in nature's red, orange, and yellow palette.
Town visit
Stowe: Vermont's quintessential town
Stowe in Vermont is also one of New England's quintessential autumn destinations.
Tucked up against Mount Mansfield, this delightful town provides postcard-perfect views with its covered bridges and rolling hillsides splashed with fall colors.
Visitors can visit locals' shops or take leisurely strolls on trails like Stowe Recreation Path while breathing in crisp air laden with seasonal fragrances.
Drive 2
Mohawk Trail: Historic route
The Mohawk Trail in Massachusetts is another historic route that offers spectacular foliage views across the Berkshire Mountains' ridges and valleys during autumn (late September through October).
The trail covers some 63 miles, giving travelers plenty of hiking opportunities at state parks such as Mount Greylock State Reservation, where they can witness sweeping panoramas painted by nature itself.
Hilltop view
Litchfield Hills: Connecticut's hidden gem
Northwestern Connecticut's Litchfield Hills is an underrated leaf-peeping destination, promising tranquility away from the madding crowd.
Its rolling hills, dotted with quaint villages, make for perfect settings to capture the beauty of the American countryside, draped in golden tones of changing leaves.
A trip here promises exploration and discovery in a hidden gem sitting in the heart of the state.