What's the story

Sikkim, located in the northeastern part of India, offers a treasure trove of unexplored routes.

These promise awe-inspiring views and unique experiences.

While many travelers swarm to popular destinations, there are hidden gems waiting. Waiting to be discovered by the adventurous at heart.

Here, we list five must-see travel stops in Sikkim. They offer an authentic glimpse into its natural beauty and cultural richness.