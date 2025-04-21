Hidden spots in Sikkim that are worth exploring
What's the story
Sikkim, located in the northeastern part of India, offers a treasure trove of unexplored routes.
These promise awe-inspiring views and unique experiences.
While many travelers swarm to popular destinations, there are hidden gems waiting. Waiting to be discovered by the adventurous at heart.
Here, we list five must-see travel stops in Sikkim. They offer an authentic glimpse into its natural beauty and cultural richness.
Dzongu Valley
Discover the tranquil Dzongu valley
Dzongu Valley is a peaceful abode for those who seek solace in nature.
Nestled in North Sikkim, this region is inhabited by the Lepcha community and provides a one-of-a-kind cultural experience.
Adorned with verdant mountains and virgin rivers, the valley serves as a perfect place for trekking and bird watching.
You can also visit traditional Lepcha houses and learn about their traditions.
Barsey Sanctuary
Trek through Barsey Rhododendron Sanctuary
If you are a nature-lover, Barsey Rhododendron Sanctuary is a paradise for you.
The 104-sq-km sanctuary located in West Sikkim has a variety of flora and fauna. It is particularly famous for the colorful rhododendron blooms that it experiences during spring time.
Trekking through this sanctuary gives you panoramic views of the Himalayas and is a reward worth it for hikers.
Yuksom village
Experience serenity at Yuksom village
Yuksom Village is historically important as the first capital of Sikkim, founded in 1642.
This picturesque village is also the base for many treks to Kanchenjunga National Park.
Tourists may visit ancient monasteries like Dubdi Monastery or take leisurely strolls around Khecheopalri Lake, famed for its peacefulness.
Zuluk Loop Road
Marvel at nature's beauty in Zuluk Loop Road
Zuluk Loop Road makes for an exhilarating drive, thanks to its dozens of hairpin bends.
The road also presents stunning vistas on the way from East Sikkim to Nathang Valley through Thambi View Point.
The point offers spectacular sunrise views of Mount Kanchenjunga range on clear days. It's the ideal place to capture some unforgettable memories.
Discover lesser-known paths through the region's landscape marvels!
Ravangla Buddha Park
Immerse yourself in culture at Ravangla Buddha Park
Ravangla Buddha Park has one among the tallest statues, Lord Gautama Buddha, standing majestically against the background of snow-capped peaks.
The surrounding area makes for a peaceful atmosphere which makes tourists from all over the world flock here.
They come to admire the architectural brilliance and the spiritual tranquility offered here.
Amidst scenic surroundings, it adds another dimension to your journey through unexplored routes across the beautiful state.