5 hidden paddleboarding spots in Greece
What's the story
Greece is famous for its gorgeous beaches, but beyond the crowded areas, some hidden coves await discovery.
Paddleboarding provides the perfect opportunity to visit such secluded places and revel in nature's intimate beauty.
Here, we list five offbeat coves in Greece ideal for paddleboarding lovers who want some peace and adventure.
All of them offer clear waters, scenic views, and a quiet getaway from touristy places.
Voutoumi Cove
Explore Voutoumi Beach on Antipaxos
Voutoumi Beach on the island of Antipaxos is a hidden gem that can only be accessed by boat or paddleboard.
The beach is lined with crystal-clear turquoise waters and soft white sand, making it the perfect place for those looking to escape the crowds.
Paddleboarding here lets you explore nearby caves and rock formations at your own pace.
The serene environment makes for a perfect backdrop for relaxation and exploration.
Agios Sostis Cove
Discover Agios Sostis Beach in Mykonos
Agios Sostis Beach in Mykonos provides a peaceful escape from the island's popular beaches.
Famous for its natural beauty and absence of commercial development, this beach is best reached by paddleboard or foot.
The crystal waters make it ideal for newbies as well as expert paddlers.
One can soak in the pristine surroundings while enjoying views of the Aegean Sea.
Kolymbithres Cove
Visit Kolymbithres beach in Paros
Kolymbithres Beach on Paros Island has become famous for its unusual rock formations that form natural swimming pools along the shore.
These geological wonders can be best explored on a paddleboard, enabling visitors to glide through narrow gaps between rocks with ease.
The shallow waters provide a crystal clear view into the marine life below, giving an immersive experience with nature.
Lalaria Cove
Experience Lalaria Beach on Skiathos Island
Lalaria Beach on Skiathos Island features dramatic cliffs and pebbled shorelines, reachable only by sea routes (paddleboarding or boating excursions) from nearby port (Koukounaries Bay area).
Hence, it is far less crowded than other places around town center areas during peak seasons.
Every year, tourists flock here en masse, looking for sun-soaked vacations amid picturesque landscapes. Dotted throughout this region's coastline, vistas abound everywhere you look hereabouts, too!
Voidokilia Cove
Unwind at Voidokilia Beach in Messinia
Nestled in the Messinia region, Voidokilia Beach is famous for its crescent-shaped shores surrounded by sand dunes, forming sheltered bays.
These conditions make for the perfect place to practice your paddling skills in the midst of gorgeous scenery.
This untouched destination is preserved due to the efforts of local conservationists, ensuring its beauty is experienced by generations to come, unchanged.