Off the beaten path: 5 rainforest trails in Malaysia
What's the story
Malaysia boasts of some of the world's most diverse rainforests, making it a perfect place for trekkers and nature lovers alike.
While we all know about popular trails, there are some hidden gems that haven't been explored by the masses.
These trails give you the opportunity to witness untouched natural beauty and rare wildlife.
Here are five such lesser-known rainforest trails in Malaysia.
Gunung Tahan
Discover Gunung Tahan's hidden path
Situated in Taman Negara National Park, Gunung Tahan is Malaysia's highest peak. The trail to the peak is difficult but rewarding for seasoned trekkers.
Unlike the popular trails, this secret path provides seclusion and an opportunity to traverse dense forests and pristine rivers.
Expect steep climbs and unpredictable weather, so be well-prepared with sufficient supplies.
Maliau Basin
Explore Maliau Basin's untouched wilderness
Known as Sabah's Lost World, Maliau Basin still remains one of Malaysia's most remote rainforest areas.
The basin has a circular escarpment surrounding the lush greenery and diverse ecosystems.
Trekkers can explore cascading waterfalls, unique plant species, and even spot rare animals like clouded leopards or pygmy elephants.
Accessing it requires special permits because of its conservation status, ensuring minimum human impact on this pristine environment.
Endau-Rompin
Traverse Endau-Rompin's ancient forests
Straddling Johor and Pahang states, Endau-Rompin National Park is home to some of the most ancient lowland forests, dating back millions of years.
The park features a host of unexplored trails cutting through dense jungles brimming with exotic flora and fauna like hornbills or tapirs.
Trekkers would be enveloped in nature, crossing rivers or camping under starlit skies in peaceful surroundings.
Belum-Temengor
Journey through Belum-Temengor Rainforest Complex
One of Peninsular Malaysia's largest continuous forest reserves, the Belum-Temengor Rainforest Complex, is full of biodiversity hotspots, including more than 300 bird species alone!
This lesser-known trail takes adventurers deep into the primary rainforests, where they may even spot endangered animals such as Malayan tigers or sun bears along their journey through rugged terrains, dotted by serene lakeshores ideal for rest stops on long hikes.
Danum Valley
Venture into Danum Valley Conservation Area
Danum Valley Conservation Area, located in Sabah's eastern region, is a biodiversity paradise, much like Borneo itself.
Its remoteness means that it is least disturbed by tourists and you get a rare look into a pristine wilderness.
Here, you can find towering dipterocarp trees and colorful wildlife, from orangutans to ground-dwelling insects.
This place calls out to adventurers looking for something new, something natural.