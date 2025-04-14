Island hopping 101: 5 lesser-known gems to explore
What's the story
While many travelers would opt to go island-hopping to explore diverse cultures, landscapes, and experiences, there are some lesser-known routes that promise equally captivating adventures.
These hidden gems allow you to discover untouched beauty and local traditions without the crowds.
From serene beaches to vibrant marine life, these routes have something for every traveler seeking an off-the-beaten-path experience.
Azores adventure
Discover the Azores archipelago
The Azores Archipelago in Portugal is a collection of nine volcanic islands offering stunning landscapes and rich biodiversity.
Each island has its own charm, from the lush greenery of Sao Miguel to the dramatic cliffs of Flores.
Visitors can enjoy activities like hiking through crater lakes or whale watching in the Atlantic Ocean.
The islands' geothermal springs and unique cuisine add another layer of intrigue for those exploring this remote paradise.
Andaman Escape
Explore the Andaman Islands
Situated in the Bay of Bengal, Andaman Islands are famous for pristine beaches and crystal-clean water. The group of over 500 islands gives a chance to snorkel in vibrant coral reefs and explore dense mangroves.
Havelock Island is known for its white sandy beaches, while Ross Island gives a peek into colonial history with its ruins.
The culture is also enriched with indigenous tribes who have been living on these islands for centuries.
Elaphiti Experience
Journey through Croatia's Elaphiti Islands
Croatia's Elaphiti Islands are a tiny archipelago, not far away from Dubrovnik, that is spared from the clutches of mass tourism.
Made up of three main islands—Kolocep, Lopud, and Sipan—this route is dotted with serene shores ideal for relaxing or trekking/cycling.
While enjoying traditional Croatian food at local restaurants, you can explore secluded beaches, olive groves, and heritage sites like ancient churches and fortresses.
Ionian Odyssey
Sail around Greece's Ionian Islands
The Ionian Islands in Greece offer a dreamy sailing route with emerald waters and pretty villages dotting the rugged coastlines.
Corfu has the most captivating Venetian architecture, Lefkada has beautiful cliffs overlooking turquoise waters, and Kefalonia has dramatic landscapes, including Mount Ainos National Park, where rare flora flourishes against mesmerizing views across neighboring islands—a perfect paradise for nature lovers craving peace away from crowded touristy places.
Lesser Sunda sojourn
Venture into Indonesia's Lesser Sunda Islands
Indonesia's Lesser Sunda Islands, stretching east from Bali, are home to diverse ecosystems from Komodo dragons on Rinca Island to Padar's pink sand beaches in Komodo National Park.
This UNESCO World Heritage Site is famous for its marine biodiversity, giving divers a taste of what lies beneath the waves, away from the tourist hordes in Bali and the neighboring Lombok.