What's the story

Amazon canopy walks present a rare chance to discover the rainforest from a different angle.

The raised walkways let one stroll through the treetops, giving an unmatched view of the rich ecosystem.

The experience is equally informative and exhilarating, as it depicts the complexities between different plant and animal species.

Here, we explore some intriguing details about these canopy walks, making them a must-visit for nature lovers.