Discover Greece's hidden islands
What's the story
Greece is famous for its gorgeous islands, with Santorini usually being the first one on the must-visit list.
But the tourists can get too overwhelming, particularly in peak season.
For those who want to escape from the crowd, Greece has a few lesser-known islands that are just as stunning but much quieter.
These hidden gems offer an authentic experience of Greek culture and mesmerizing scenery.
Folegandros
Explore the tranquility of Folegandros
Folegandros, a tiny Cycladic island, is famous for its dramatic cliffs and picturesque villages. Unlike Santorini, it is still untouched by mass tourism.
Tourists can take quiet walks through narrow lanes dotted with whitewashed homes or sunbathe on secluded beaches like Katergo Beach.
The island's main village Chora offers stunning views and traditional Greek tavernas where you can relish local cuisine.
Amorgos
Experience authenticity on Amorgos
Amorgos is known for its rugged terrain and crystal-clear waters. It gained some fame from being featured in The Big Blue movie but still has a quiet charm about it.
Hikers can find several trails with panoramic views of the Aegean Sea.
The Monastery of Hozoviotissa clings to a cliffside, providing a glimpse of local history.
Koufonisia
Discover serenity on Koufonisia
Koufonisia is a cluster of two small islands- Pano Koufonisi and Kato Koufonisi.
Famous for their turquoise waters and sandy beaches, these islands are an ideal spot to relax away from crowded areas.
Pano Koufonisi has a laid-back vibe with cozy cafes sitting along its waterfront, while Kato Koufonisi remains mostly uninhabited but is accessible via a boat for day trips.
Serifos
Unwind on Serifos' pristine beaches
Serifos also has pristine beaches enveloped by rugged hillsides with windmills scattered everywhere.
While Livadi Beach has golden sands perfect for sunbathing, Psili Ammos Beach features shallow waters that are great for swimming or snorkeling.
Adventures around reefs bustling with marine life make it an amazing place to discover underwater wonders without having to deal with hordes of people around you all the time.