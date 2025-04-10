Explore the world on these 5 historic railways
What's the story
If you want to explore the world in a unique way, you should try historic railways.
The scenic rides of these rail journeys take you across breathtaking landscapes and cultural landmarks, allowing you to witness history while enjoying stunning views from the comfort of a train.
From mountainous terrains to lush valleys, these historic railways offer an experience you'd never forget.
Here are some of them.
Swiss adventure
The Glacier Express in Switzerland
The Glacier Express is famous for its panoramic journey through the Swiss Alps.
Linking Zermatt and St. Moritz, it offers breathtaking views of snow-capped peaks, deep gorges, and delightful villages.
The eight-hour-long journey allows passengers to witness Switzerland's natural beauty through large windows intended for optimal viewing.
Canadian wilderness
The Rocky Mountaineer in Canada
The Rocky Mountaineer provides a luxurious ride through the rugged lands of Canada.
Traveling between Vancouver and Banff/Jasper, this train takes you through towering mountains, dense forests, and pristine lakes.
Passengers can relish gourmet meals while enjoying the views from glass-domed coaches made for an immersive experience.
Siberian Expedition
The Trans-Siberian Railway in Russia
One of the longest railway lines in the world, the iconic Trans-Siberian Railway runs over 9,000 kilometers from Moscow to Vladivostok.
The route, dotted with vast plains, dense forests, and picturesque villages, takes you through an incredible journey.
There are several itineraries that travelers can choose from, depending on the regions they want to highlight.
Indian Heritage Ride
The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway in India
Popularly known as "Toy Train," the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway is another UNESCO World Heritage site. It provides a breathtaking ride through India's Eastern Himalayas.
This narrow-gauge railway runs from New Jalpaiguri to Darjeeling. It has a picturesque view of tea plantations and majestic mountain ranges on its way.
Scottish Highlands
The West Highland Line in Scotland
The West Highland Line offers passengers a scenic ride across Scotland's highlands from Glasgow to Mallaig or Oban via Fort William station close to Ben Nevis mountain range area.
The area is famous for its stunning landscape, including lochs (lakes), glens (valleys), and castle ruins on rolling hills, making it a favorite among nature lovers who want an escape from the urban hustle-bustle lifestyle choices available around the world today.