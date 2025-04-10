For hikers: 5 historic mountain trails to explore
What's the story
Exploring ancient trails on rugged mountain hikes gives a rare glimpse into history and nature.
These paths, carved by time and footsteps, allow an opportunity to connect with the past while taking in mind-blowing landscapes.
From Asia to Europe, these trails are not just about physical challenge but also about experiencing the cultural heritage embedded in each step.
Here are some insights into these fascinating global hiking destinations.
Inca Path
Trekking the Inca Trail
The Inca Trail in Peru is among the most popular ancient hiking routes in the world. The trail culminates at the UNESCO World Heritage site of Machu Picchu.
It covers a distance of around 43 kilometers and takes hikers through various ecosystems such as cloud forests and alpine tundra.
Trekkers also come across archaeological sites providing a peek into the Incas' life.
Annapurna Loop
Exploring Nepal's Annapurna Circuit
Known for its incredible views of Himalayan peaks and cultural experiences, the Annapurna Circuit in Nepal is a trekkers' paradise.
Covering about 160 to 230km (depending on the routes you choose), this trek takes you through diverse landscapes from subtropical forests to high-altitude deserts.
The trail also gives you a glimpse of local cultures, winding through villages of various ethnic groups.
Santiago Route
Walking Spain's Camino de Santiago
The Camino de Santiago has been an ancient pilgrimage route to Santiago de Compostela in Spain.
Although there are multiple paths leading to this destination, the most popular remains the Camino Frances, which spans over 780 kilometers from the French Saint-Jean-Pied-de-Port across northern Spain.
This trail provides spiritual reflection as well as centuries-old historical landmarks.
Milford Pathway
Traversing New Zealand's Milford Track
New Zealand's Milford Track is popularly known as "the finest walk in the world."
Nestled within Fiordland National Park in South Island, this track spans over roughly 53 kilometers across four days.
Along the way, trekkers witness lush rainforests, cascading waterfalls, and majestic fjords, all while learning the Maori legends associated with these lands.
Francigena Trail
Hiking Italy's Via Francigena
Italy's Via Francigena was used by travelers journeying from Canterbury to Rome in medieval times.
Today, it is as much a spiritual journey as it is an exploration of Italian countryside's allure, stretching about 1,900 kilometers across regions like Tuscany and Lazio.
It gives a glimpse into rural life set against rolling hillsides dotted with vineyards.