How spices can revive your indoor plants
What's the story
Indoor plants may sometimes lose their punch due to factors like lack of nutrients, poor soil quality, etc.
But, did you know that household spices can provide a natural, cost-effective solution to revive them?
Using common kitchen spices, you can stimulate the growth and health of your indoor greens without having to depend on chemical fertilizers.
Here are some practical tips on using spices for your plants.
Fungicide
Cinnamon as a natural fungicide
Cinnamon's antifungal properties also make it an ideal candidate to prevent and treat fungal infections in plants.
Simply sprinkle some cinnamon powder on the soil surface and it can protect your seedlings from damping-off disease caused by fungi.
Moreover, applying cinnamon on plant wounds post-pruning will prevent fungal infections and ensure faster healing.
Pest control
Turmeric for pest control
Turmeric has natural antibacterial and antifungal properties that prove useful in controlling pests.
Mix turmeric powder with water to form a paste and apply it around the base of your plants. This will keep ants and other small insects at bay.
This spice serves as a barrier, keeping unwanted pests away from your indoor plants and also contributing to some nutrition benefits.
Deterrent
Black pepper as a deterrent
Black pepper is another spice that makes for an effective pest deterrent.
Sprinkling ground black pepper around the base of your plants, or mixing it with water to spray on leaves, can keep pests like ants and aphids at bay.
The strong scent of black pepper works as a natural repellent, without damaging the plant or soil.
Root Health
Ginger for root health
Ginger is loaded with compounds that promote root health by improving nutrient absorption in plants.
Making a ginger tea by boiling ginger slices in water and letting it cool before watering your plants can strengthen their roots and overall health.
This way, you can ensure that your indoor greenery is getting essential nutrients absorbed the right way.
Soil enrichment
Cloves for soil enrichment
Cloves are rich in nutrients, such as manganese, that promote plant growth when used correctly.
Crushing cloves into a powdered form and mixing them into potting soil enriches the nutrient content available to roots overtime.
This gradual release of nutrients promotes healthy growth patterns without overwhelming delicate indoor plants with excessive fertilization.