Escape the crowds: Peaceful islands to visit in Finland

Finland 's archipelagos offer the perfect opportunity to find your own slice of coastal heaven. These remote islands dotting the Baltic Sea will entice you with their untouched landscapes and rich biodiversity, away from the hustle and bustle of city life. The Finnish archipelagos are easily accessible yet feel worlds apart. Here's what makes these islands special and how you can make the most of your visit.

#1 Explore Aland Islands' unique culture The Aland Islands have a unique culture influenced by Swedish and Finnish customs. This autonomous territory has its own flag and stamps, showcasing its individuality. You can visit historical sites such as Kastelholm Castle or relish local delicacies at traditional markets. The islands' museums provide a peek into maritime history, while local festivals celebrate cultural heritage through the year.

#2 Experience nature in Turku Archipelago The Turku Archipelago is famous for its natural beauty and it does not disappoint with its 20,000 islands to explore. Hiking trails through lush forests and rocky coastlines offer stunning views of the sea. Birdwatchers will be delighted at the chances to spot rare species in this biodiverse area. Kayaking between islands offers an intimate way to experience the archipelago's serene waters.

#3 Stay in traditional Finnish cottages Accommodation in these archipelagos also often includes traditional Finnish cottages called "mokki." These rustic cabins offer a cozy retreat in nature with basic amenities that encourage you to disconnect from modern life. Most cottages also come with saunas—a quintessential part of Finnish culture—providing you with relaxation after a long day of exploration.