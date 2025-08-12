Croatia's hidden gems: Lesser-known islands 

Croatia is famous for its gorgeous coastline and colorful cities, but away from the touristy places are lesser-known islands that are a perfect getaway. These offbeat islands are a peaceful oasis, away from the bustling crowds of tourists. Discovering these islands can uncover pristine nature, quaint villages, and one-of-a-kind cultural experiences. If you want some peace and quiet, here are some underrated Croatian islands.

#1 Susak: The sandy island What makes Susak stand out among other Croatian islands is its sand. Unlike rocky terrains of the region, Susak's sandy beaches are ideal for mindful walks and sunbathing. The small island is easy to explore on foot, with paths through vineyards and the quaint villages. You can enjoy local wines and get lost in the island's unique culture, shaped by its seclusion.

#2 Lastovo: A starry haven Lastovo is included in an archipelago that features some of Croatia's darkest skies, thus making it an ideal spot for stargazers. The island's isolation makes it a rare case of little light pollution, resulting in clearer views of constellations. Lastovo also has beautiful forests and hiking trails that lead to stunning viewpoints. Its rich maritime history is reflected in the architecture of its main town, giving a sense of traditional island life.

#3 Silba: Car-free tranquility Known as a car-free island, Silba is where peace reigns. During summer, no vehicles are allowed, so visitors can take peaceful walks on pristine beaches and through lush olive groves, without the hassle of traffic noise. The island encourages slow exploration, with several paths connecting hidden coves to beautiful settlements, where time seems to stand still.