India's most breathtaking road journeys: A list

India is home to some of the most beautiful road journeys that highlight the country's diversity. Be it the grand Himalayas or the peaceful coastal highways, these routes offer an exclusive opportunity to get up close with the country's natural beauty. Be it an adventure junkie or the peace-seeker, these road trips guarantee spectacular sights and memories. Here are India's finest panoramic road journeys that you may check out on your next travel expedition.

#1 Manali to Leh highway: A high-altitude adventure Manali to Leh Highway is one of the most popular road trips in India. It features high-altitude passes and rough terrain, and takes you through some of the highest motorable roads in the world. This trip offers breathtaking views of snow-capped mountains and desolate terrains. The route opens from June to September and requires meticulous planning owing to unpredictable weather conditions.

#2 Mumbai to Goa: Coastal bliss The Mumbai to Goa route along NH66 is a favorite among travelers looking for a blend of beaches, greenery, and beautiful villages. This coastal ride serves stunning views of the Arabian Sea and takes you through beautiful towns of Ratnagiri and Malvan. The journey can be covered in about 10 hours but a slow pace lets you discover local culture and cuisine on the way.

#3 Chennai to Pondicherry: East Coast delight The drive from Chennai to Pondicherry along the East Coast Road is famous for its smooth highways and beautiful ocean views. This route also gives you the chance to explore historic sites like Mahabalipuram while passing through stretches of pristine beaches. Not to mention, the journey takes just about three hours, which makes it an ideal weekend getaway for the family or friends.

#4 Guwahati to Tawang: Northeast expedition Traveling from Guwahati in Assam to Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh showcases India's northeastern beauty. The route is lined with lush green valleys, dense forests, and traditional villages in the lap of mountains. The trip involves crossing Sela Pass at 13,700 feet above sea level, which could be tough to navigate in winter months due to snowfall but gifts travelers with breathtaking vistas.