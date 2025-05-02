Unseen Italy: Cliffside trails worth the trek
What's the story
Italy is a perfect mix of history, culture, and nature. Among its many attractions are the lesser-known cliffside paths that afford breathtaking views.
These trails give you the opportunity to explore Italy's stunning landscapes away from the usual tourist spots.
Whether you're an avid hiker or simply enjoy the scenic walks, these paths promise unforgettable experiences with panoramic vistas of the Italian coastline and countryside.
Cinque Terre Trail
Path along Cinque Terre
The Cinque Terre trail is among the most popular cliffside paths in Italy. It connects five beautiful villages along the stunning Ligurian coast.
The path presents breathtaking views of terraced vineyards and the Mediterranean Sea.
Although some parts can be difficult, they pay off with unmatched scenery.
Wear comfortable shoes and carry water as you walk this iconic route.
Amalfi Trails
Amalfi Coast walks
The Amalfi Coast is famous for its dramatic cliffs and azure waters. Multiple trails crisscross through this region, giving spectacular views at every turn.
The Path of the Gods is especially popular, giving a bird's-eye view of the coastline below.
From what I can tell, these trails vary from easy to difficult, so pick the one that matches your fitness level.
Sardinia routes
Sardinia's coastal paths
Sardinia has some of Italy's most pristine coastal paths.
The island's rugged terrain offers plenty of opportunities for hiking enthusiasts to explore hidden coves and beaches only accessible by footpaths.
These routes often wind through fragrant Mediterranean vegetation, and give an opportunity to spot local wildlife.
Liguria Paths
Liguria's scenic trails
Liguria has a number of scenic trails along its dramatic coastline.
From easy family-friendly walks to more challenging hikes for seasoned adventurers, it has something for everyone here.
The region's mild climate makes it a perfect year-round destination for anyone keen on enjoying nature without straying too far from civilization.