Delicious dishes to try when in Luxembourg
What's the story
Luxembourg, while small in size, is a vibrant European gem with a rich history and diverse culture.
Among its many treasures, however, are the lesser-known pastry jewels that offer a unique taste of the nation's culinary heritage.
This article uncovers some of these delicious desserts and snacks. Get ready to discover the sweet side of Luxembourg!
Traditional treats
Bouneschlupp and gromperekichelcher
Bouneschlupp, a hearty green bean soup with potatoes may not fit the dessert bill.
But it paves the way for Gromperekichelcher - think crispy potato cakes with a side of apple sauce or sour cream.
These savory delights are not to be missed if you want to venture beyond the usual sweet pastries and taste traditional Luxembourgish flavors.
Seasonal specialty
Quetschentaart: The plum delight
Quetschentaart is a beloved seasonal plum tart that arrives in early autumn, just as the plums reach their peak ripeness.
This dessert is all about simplicity and freshness, with juicy plums artfully arranged on a bed of shortcrust pastry.
The plums' natural tartness provides a delightful contrast to the sweet, buttery dough beneath, making quetschentaart a true crowd-pleaser for both locals and tourists.
Unique flavor
Staerzelen: A buckwheat surprise
Staerzelen is a delicious dish prepared from buckwheat flour, traditionally accompanied by smoked pork or sausages but equally satisfying as a standalone snack.
For dessert lovers, it can be served with a sweet topping of apple sauce or sugar.
Its distinctive flavor transports you to the heart of Luxembourg's rural gastronomy, highlighting the integral role of buckwheat in the country's culinary heritage.
Healthy option
Appelklatzen: Dried apple snack
Appelklatzen, aka dried apples, hold a special place in the hearts (and stomachs!) of Luxembourg residents.
This delicacy highlights the nation's love for apple-based treats while also underlining the significance of traditional preservation techniques in Luxembourgish cuisine.
Modest but bursting with flavor, appelklatzen offer a nutritious choice that remains a key component of the country's culinary landscape.
Sweet indulgence
Verwurelter: The knotted doughnut
Verwurelter are Luxembourg's answer to knotted doughnuts - deep-fried dough delicately twisted into complex knots, then generously dusted with powdered sugar.
These sweet treats are a festival and fair favorite, but luckily, they're available year-round at local bakeries throughout the nation.
Their airy texture and sweet sugar dusting make them a must-try for any pastry lover visiting Luxembourg.