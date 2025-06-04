Discover Spain's most fascinating wedding traditions
What's the story
Spain is a country steeped in culture and history, and its wedding traditions are no different.
Spanish weddings are colorful affairs, brimming with unique customs, that reflect the country's rich diversity in regions.
From traditional attire to symbolic rituals, these ceremonies give us a peek into the cultural tapestry of Spain.
Let's take a look at some of the most fascinating wedding traditions across Spain.
Symbolic coins
The arras tradition
One of the most important Spanish wedding traditions is the exchange of arras or 13 gold coins.
During the ceremony, the groom gives these coins to the bride as a token of his promise to take care of her and their future family.
The bride receives them as a gesture of trust and shared responsibility.
This ritual emphasizes prosperity, unity, and shared wealth in marriage.
Evening ceremonies
Las seis de la tarde weddings
In most parts of Spain, weddings typically start at six in the evening or later. This way, it goes on for a long time and often lasts till dawn.
Evening ceremonies are also preferred because it's cooler in hot summer months and create a magical atmosphere under starlit skies.
Guests enjoy lively music, dancing, and feasting deep into the night.
Traditional attire
Mantilla veils for brides
Spanish brides usually wear mantilla veils on their big day—a tradition that stems from heritage.
The lace veils are draped over a high comb known as a peineta. This creates an elegant silhouette, much like that of historical Spanish style.
Mantilla symbolizes modesty while also adding grace to bridal fashion.
Festive hour
La Hora Loca celebration
La Hora Loca, or "The Crazy Hour," is a colorful component of Spanish weddings, occurring around midnight.
Guests wear masks and costumes, dancing away with gusto.
The tradition brings a touch of spontaneity and fun, as opposed to the more formal celebrations around the world.
It peaks the festivities, culminating in a joyful end, without any formal closures.