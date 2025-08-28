Your itinerary to the best of Uttarakhand's waterfalls

Uttarakhand , located in the northern part of India, is famous for its picturesque landscapes and tranquil waterfalls. This five-day hiking itinerary gives you a chance to discover some of the most beautiful waterfalls of the region. Each day brings with it a new adventure, taking you through moderate trails, which even those with average fitness levels can enjoy. Get ready to get lost in lush forests and cascading waters.

#1 Day 1: Kempty Falls exploration You can start your adventure by visiting Kempty Falls near Mussoorie. The famous waterfall is surrounded by beautiful hills and makes for a refreshing start to your hiking trip. The trail to the falls is fairly easy, making it suitable for the beginners. Relish the cool mist coming from the waterfall as you enjoy the scenic beauty around you.

#2 Day 2: Trekking to Bhatta Falls On day two, make your way to Bhatta Falls, which is located a short drive away from Mussoorie. The trek includes walking through dense forests and small streams, making for a serene experience away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Bhatta Falls is not as crowded as other places, and you will enjoy the peace and solitude amid nature's wonders.

#3 Day 3: Exploring Tiger Falls Day three leads you to Tiger Falls near Chakrata. One of India's highest direct waterfalls, you will have to trek moderately through lush green and rocky paths to reach here. The efforts pay off with breathtaking views of water gushing down into a pool below- a perfect place to unwind after an invigorating hike.

#4 Day 4: Visit Jharipani Waterfall Day four brings you to the breathtaking Jharipani Waterfall, which has its serene ambiance and natural beauty waiting for you just outside Mussoorie town limits. A short trek through charming villages takes you to this hidden gem, tucked away amidst verdant surroundings—perfect for those looking for some peace during their trip.