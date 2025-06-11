When in Vietnam, visit these coastal towns
Famous for its vibrant cities and rich history, Vietnam also has some of the most gorgeous beaches in Southeast Asia.
Though famous beaches like Da Nang and Nha Trang draw in a lot of locals and tourists alike, there are lesser-known beach towns that are serene and beautiful.
These hidden gems offer an ideal getaway from the crowds, giving you a glimpse of Vietnam's natural beauty.
Quy Nhon: A tranquil retreat
Quy Nhon is a peaceful town in central Vietnam.
Famous for its long stretches of sandy beaches and clear waters, it serves as a quiet getaway from the hustle and bustle of the city.
The town is cushioned by lush green hills, offering picturesque views at every turn.
Visitors can check out local fishing villages or simply relax on the beach with little interference from other tourists.
Bai Xep: Unspoiled beauty
Bai Xep is a small fishing village located just south of Quy Nhon.
This offbeat destination has pristine beaches lined with palm trees, and crystal-clean waters perfect for swimming or snorkeling.
The area is still largely undeveloped, which means you can enjoy the natural beauty and an authentic Vietnamese coastal experience.
You can indulge in fresh seafood at local eateries while enjoying breathtaking ocean views.
Con Dao Islands: Untouched paradise
The Con Dao Islands are an archipelago off the southern coast of Vietnam.
Untouched by modernity and abundant in marine life, these islands are perfect for those looking for solitude in nature's lap.
With just a handful of resorts on the islands, they are one of Vietnam's best-kept secrets for beach lovers.
You can discover coral reefs swarming with colorful fish or trek through dense forests filled with exotic wildlife.
Phu Quoc: Island escape
Phu Quoc, an island off Cambodia's coast but belonging to Vietnam, features white sandy beaches and turquoise waters.
More developed than other towns mentioned (thanks to tourism), its northern parts remain secluded.
Travelers find peace among coconut groves here without a single soul to disturb them.
Co To Island: Serene getaway
Located northeast near Halong Bay, Co To Island remains relatively unknown to famous neighbors such as Cat Ba Island. Perfect if you're looking for somewhere less crowded yet equally beautiful!
Its coastline is dotted with dramatic cliffs along with calm bays, making ideal conditions for both sunbathing enthusiasts and adventurers alike who wish to explore caves hidden within limestone formations dotting the landscape around them.