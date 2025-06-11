Cycling in Zurich: Top trails for nature lovers
What's the story
For those who love nature, Zurich hits a sweet spot with its hidden cycling paths.
These trails let you explore the city's natural beauty, away from the bustling streets.
Perfect for seasoned cyclists and casual riders, these paths promise scenic views and tranquil rides. They highlight Zurich's picturesque landscapes and vibrant culture.
Sihl Trail
Explore the Sihl River Trail
If you're looking for a peaceful ride along the water, the Sihl River Trail is perfect for you.
This path runs parallel to the river and provides cyclists with stunning views of lush greenery and serene waters.
The trail is relatively flat, making it accessible for riders of all skills.
Throughout the way, you'll find several spots perfect for taking breaks and enjoying nature.
Uetliberg Path
Discover Uetliberg Mountain Path
For those wanting to add a dash of adventure to their cycling experience, the Uetliberg Mountain Path is a perfect option.
This trail takes you up Zurich's local mountain, offering panoramic views of the city and Lake Zurich below.
The climbing can be strenuous but rewarding with breathtaking vistas at various spots along the way.
Greifensee Reserve
Ride through Greifensee Nature Reserve
The Greifensee Nature Reserve provides cyclists with an escape into nature just outside Zurich's city limits.
The path around Lake Greifensee is well-maintained and offers opportunities to observe local wildlife in their natural habitat.
With several picnic areas along this route, it's easy to take a break and soak in the tranquil surroundings.
Katzensee Loop
Experience Katzensee Loop Trail
Through the Katzensee Loop Trail, cyclists can explore one of Zurich's hidden gems—Katzensee Lake.
The looped path winds around two small lakes in the middle of forests and meadows, abundant with flora and fauna of Switzerland's landscape.
It's a great birdwatching spot or a quiet place to soak in nature's beauty without straying too far from urban life.