Bali's traditional life: 5 villages worth visiting
What's the story
While Bali is popularly known for its gorgeous beaches and lively nightlife, it is the untouched villages beyond the sandy shores that promise some of the most authentic experiences.
These villages give you a peek into traditional Balinese life, where customs and culture haven't changed much.
Traveling through these places, you get the opportunity to reconnect with the island's rich heritage and indulge in unique activities away from the tourist crowd.
Traditional life
Discovering Tenganan Village
Known for preserving its ancient traditions, Tenganan Village is one of Bali's oldest villages.
You can witness the unique double ikat weaving technique, which is practised by only a few communities around the world.
The village also hosts various cultural events throughout the year, where you can enjoy the traditional music and dance performances.
Scenic beauty
Exploring Sidemen Valley
Sidemen Valley is blessed with stunning landscapes with terraced rice fields and lush greenery.
If you are looking for a peaceful break from the hustle and bustle of touristy spots, this is the place to be.
You can take a stroll through the fields or sign up for guided treks to discover hidden waterfalls and local farms, learning about rural Balinese life.
Cultural heritage
Experiencing Penglipuran Village
Apart from the stunning vistas that surround it, Penglipuran Village is also famous for its well-preserved architecture and strong sense of community.
The layout of the village follows traditional Balinese design principles, with neat rows of houses lining cobblestone streets.
Visitors can also learn about the local customs by interacting with the residents who are more than willing to share their way of life.
Unique traditions
Visiting Trunyan Cemetery
Trunyan Cemetery provides a rare insight into Bali's unique burial practices.
Unlike other parts of Bali, where cremation is a common practice, here the bodies are laid out in bamboo cages under a sacred tree. The tree naturally neutralizes odors.
This practice is a reflection of the deep-rooted beliefs about death and spirituality among Trunyan villagers.
Nature exploration
Engaging in Munduk activities
Munduk offers plenty of options for nature lovers keen on discovering Bali's various ecosystems beyond just beaches.
From hiking trails up mountainsides blanketed in dense forests rich with wildlife like monkeys, birds, and butterflies, there's something for everyone here.
Be it birdwatching, photography, or just sitting in the fresh air amid breathtaking views, the region has got you covered.