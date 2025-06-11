What's the story

While Bali is popularly known for its gorgeous beaches and lively nightlife, it is the untouched villages beyond the sandy shores that promise some of the most authentic experiences.

These villages give you a peek into traditional Balinese life, where customs and culture haven't changed much.

Traveling through these places, you get the opportunity to reconnect with the island's rich heritage and indulge in unique activities away from the tourist crowd.