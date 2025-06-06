You must visit these fragrant flower gardens
Visiting fragrant flower gardens around the world is an absolute sensory delight.
From traditional rose collections to exotic blooms, these gardens enchant you with their visual and aromatic beauty.
They serve as a serene retreat for gardening enthusiasts and those looking for peace, promising an unforgettable journey through the variety of nature.
Netherlands
Keukenhof: The Garden of Europe
Keukenhof, situated in Lisse, Netherlands, is among the largest flower gardens in the world.
Covering over 79 acres, it houses millions of tulips in different colors and fragrances.
Open every year from mid-March to mid-May, the garden draws visitors from around the world who come to see the vibrant displays and inhale the fresh floral scents.
United Arab Emirates
Dubai Miracle Garden: A floral wonderland
Dubai Miracle Garden has made a name for its opulent floral designs and structures.
Spread across 72,000 square meters, it has over 50 million flowers arranged in intricate patterns and shapes.
The garden opens from November to April every year, providing a unique fusion of creativity and natural beauty.
This magical space enchants guests with its delightful aromas.
Canada
Butchart Gardens: A Canadian gem
Situated on Vancouver Island in British Columbia, Butchart Gardens is renowned for its variety of plant species and well-kept landscapes.
Spread over 55 acres, it features themed segments such as the Rose Garden and Japanese Garden.
Visitors can take in the sweet smells of blooming flowers while wandering around this historic site all year round.
Thailand
Nong Nooch Tropical Botanical Garden: Exotic beauty
Spreading over 500 acres of lushly landscaped grounds, Nong Nooch Tropical Botanical Garden in Pattaya displays tropical plants from across the world.
Renowned for its orchid nurseries and huge palm collections, the garden makes for a mesmerizing experience.
Fragrant blooms set against lush greenery provide a sensory feast throughout the year, making it a must-visit spot for nature lovers and gardening enthusiasts alike.