What's the story

With its high-altitude desert landscape and clear skies, Ladakh is home to some of the best stargazing opportunities in India.

The region's minimal light pollution and dry climate make it the perfect place for astronomy buffs.

Be it the seasoned stargazer or the curious traveler, Ladakh's night skies promise a mesmerizing experience.

Here are some top Ladakh spots where you can witness breathtaking views of the stars.