Wadi hiking: Middle Eastern trails you must explore
What's the story
Wadi hiking in the Middle East offers a unique adventure across rugged landscapes.
The trails wind through cliffs and streams, providing diverse terrain.
From rocky paths to lush oases, they cater to all skill levels, promising breathtaking views for every hiker.
These trails ensure an unforgettable journey into nature's marvels.
Wadi Shab
Exploring Wadi Shab's natural pools
Wadi Shab is famous for its gorgeous natural pools and waterfalls. Situated in Oman, this trail serves as a combination of hiking and swimming.
The trek starts with a boat ride across the river, and then you hike through rocky terrains.
As you move ahead, you'll find crystal-clear pools to cool off. The best part is reaching the hidden waterfall at the end of the trail and taking a cool dip.
Wadi Rum
Trekking through Wadi Rum's desert landscape
Famous for its vast desert landscape and dramatic rock formations, Wadi Rum in Jordan is known as the Valley of the Moon.
There are a number of hiking routes in this area which showcase its unique geology.
From ancient petroglyphs etched into rocks to sand dunes offering panoramic views of the desert expanse, the combination of red sand and towering cliffs is otherworldly.
Wadi Bani Khalid
Discovering hidden gems in Wadi Bani Khalid
Thanks to its accessibility and picturesque beauty, Wadi Bani Khalid is one of Oman's most frequented wadis.
This wadi has clear blue pools littered with date palms and rocky cliffs.
The main pool area makes for a great swimming or picnicking place for family or friends, while the more adventurous hiker can go further upstream to explore secluded spots away from the crowds.
Al Hajar Mountains
Navigating Al Hajar Mountains' rugged terrain
The Al Hajar Mountains span across Oman, providing tough hikes through rugged terrains featuring traditional villages on cliff edges, overlooking deep valleys below them.
The trails range from moderate walks for beginners to steep climbs that experienced climbers can tackle safely.
Hikers are rewarded with stunning vistas and ancient ruins throughout the region, giving them a glimpse of the area's rich history and culture.