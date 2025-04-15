The surprising benefits and everyday uses of watercress
What's the story
Watercress, a leafy green, has been making waves lately due to its amazing nutrient profile.
This superfood, which is known for its peppery flavor, is rich in vitamins and minerals, making it an amazing addition to your diet.
It can easily be used in different dishes, from salads to soups.
Here's what you need to know about the benefits and uses of watercress.
Nutrients
Nutritional powerhouse
Watercress is loaded with essential nutrients, including vitamins A, C, and K. It also has calcium, iron, and magnesium.
These nutrients help keep your skin healthy, boost immunity, and keep your bones healthy.
The high vitamin K content is especially important for blood clotting and bone metabolism.
Including watercress in your diet can easily help you meet your daily nutritional requirements.
Antioxidants
Antioxidant benefits
This leafy green is packed with antioxidants that shield cells from free radical damage.
The presence of compounds like beta-carotene and lutein reduces oxidative stress in the body.
Eating antioxidant-rich foods may lower the risk of chronic diseases, including heart disease and cancer, by neutralizing harmful molecules.
Cooking tips
Culinary uses
You can enjoy watercress raw or cooked, either way, it adds a unique flavor to the dish.
It goes well with fruits such as apples or pears in salads or can be incorporated into smoothies for extra nutrients.
When cooking watercress, make sure to add it towards the last stage of cooking to retain its nutrients and the vibrant color.
Gardening tips
Growing your own watercress
Growing watercress at home is fairly easy, considering it grows well in wet conditions.
You can grow it at home, indoors or outdoors, in containers with soil or directly in shallow waters like ponds or streams.
Harvesting leaves regularly promotes new growth, providing a continuous supply throughout the growing season.