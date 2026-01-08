LOADING...
Home / News / Lifestyle News / DIY: How to make pebble magnets
Summarize
DIY: How to make pebble magnets
Try this DIY

DIY: How to make pebble magnets

By Simran Jeet
Jan 08, 2026
12:31 pm
What's the story

Creating African tribal symbol pebble magnets is a fun and creative way to explore African culture. These magnets combine art and functionality, making them perfect for decorating your home or office. By painting African tribal symbols on small pebbles, you can create unique pieces that reflect the rich heritage of the continent. This DIY project requires basic materials and offers a chance to learn about different cultures while engaging in a hands-on activity.

Materials needed

Gather your materials

To get started, collect small pebbles with a smooth surface. You will also need acrylic paints in various colors, paintbrushes of different sizes, and clear sealant spray. These materials are easily available at craft stores or online. Make sure the pebbles are clean before you begin painting.

Symbol selection

Choose your symbols

Research popular African tribal symbols such as the Adinkra symbols from Ghana or Maasai patterns from Kenya. Each symbol has its own meaning and significance within its culture. Choose symbols that resonate with you or represent values you wish to display through your magnets.

Painting process

Paint your designs

Start by applying a base coat of paint on each pebble and let it dry completely. Use a fine brush to carefully paint the chosen symbol onto the pebble's surface. You may want to practice on paper first if you're not confident in your painting skills. Once done, let the paint dry thoroughly before proceeding.

Final touches

Seal your artwork

After all layers of paint have dried completely, apply a clear sealant spray over each pebble magnet for protection against wear and tear. This step ensures longevity by preventing fading or chipping of the design over time. Allow the sealant to dry according to package instructions before using your magnets.

Magnet application

Display your creations

Attach adhesive magnet strips on the back side of each painted pebble using glue if required, ensuring they adhere securely. Once dried, stick them onto any metallic surface like refrigerators or whiteboards. This way, you can showcase your handcrafted art pieces proudly while adding an artistic touch wherever displayed.