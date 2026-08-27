How to make kente-inspired wall art
What's the story
African kente cloth is known for its vibrant colors and intricate patterns. However, if you want to create a similar aesthetic without the fabric, paper crafts can be a great alternative. Using colored papers, you can mimic the look of kente cloth and add a touch of African art to your decor. Here are some simple ways to craft beautiful wall hangings inspired by kente designs using paper.
Tip 1
Choosing the right paper
Selecting the right type of paper is essential for your kente-inspired craft.
Go for construction paper or scrapbook paper, as they come in a range of colors and are easy to cut and glue.
You can also use origami paper for its texture and durability.
Make sure the colors you choose are bright and varied, just like traditional kente cloth.
Tip 2
Designing your pattern
Designing your pattern is the most important step in creating a kente-inspired wall hanging.
Start by sketching out your design on a piece of paper. Traditional kente patterns include geometric shapes like squares, triangles, and stripes.
Once you have your design, use scissors to cut out the shapes from the colored papers.
Tip 3
Assembling your craft
Once you have all your pieces cut out, it is time to assemble them into a cohesive piece.
Use glue or double-sided tape to stick the shapes onto a larger sheet of paper or cardboard that will serve as the base of your wall hanging.
Play around with different arrangements until you find one that looks balanced and visually appealing.
Tip 4
Adding finishing touches
To make your kente-inspired craft more appealing, add finishing touches like borders or frames using black or gold paper strips.
These colors are often seen in traditional kente cloths and add a touch of elegance.
You can also add embellishments like beads or sequins for some extra texture and shine. These small details can take your craft to the next level.