DIY: How to make beaded coasters

African beaded coasters are a beautiful way to add some culture and color to your home. These coasters, which are made with traditional African beadwork, are not just functional but also serve as art pieces. They can be made at home with a few materials and some creativity. Here's a guide to making your own African beaded coasters, with tips and tricks to get you started.

Materials needed Gather your materials To make African beaded coasters, you need beads in different colors, a sturdy base such as cork or felt, strong thread or wire, and scissors. The beads should be of the same size for uniformity. The base should be large enough to hold cups or glasses. Strong thread or wire is important to hold the beads together without breaking.

Design selection Choose your design Selecting a design is key to making your coasters. You can go for traditional African patterns or create your own geometric shapes. Sketching out the design on paper before you start can help in visualizing the final product. Think about how the colors will contrast and complement each other in the pattern.

Bead stringing technique Stringing the beads Start by cutting a length of thread or wire that is long enough to string all beads in one go. Begin threading beads according to your chosen design, making sure they are tightly packed together. Use knots at intervals if using thread, to secure groups of beads in place as you work.

Base assembly tips Assemble the coaster base Once all beads are strung according to your design, attach them securely onto your chosen base using glue or by sewing them directly onto it with needle and thread (if applicable). Ensure each bead is firmly attached so that they don't come loose over time with regular use.