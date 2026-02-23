How to make your phone waterproof (using household materials)

Keeping your phone safe from water damage can be a challenge, especially when you're on a budget. Fortunately, there are several household hacks that can help you waterproof your phone without spending a dime. These simple tricks use common household items to create a barrier against moisture, keeping your device safe from accidental spills and splashes. Here's how you can protect your phone with everyday materials.

Tip 1 Use rice as a moisture absorber Rice is known for its moisture-absorbing properties, making it an ideal material to protect your phone from water damage. Place your phone in a bowl or bag of uncooked rice and leave it overnight. The rice will absorb any moisture present in the device, reducing the risk of damage. This hack is especially useful if your phone has already been exposed to water.

Tip 2 Apply beeswax for waterproofing Beeswax can create a protective layer on your phone, making it resistant to water. Melt some beeswax and apply it evenly on the back and sides of the phone (avoid ports and buttons). Once cooled, this layer will act as a barrier against moisture. However, remember that this is a temporary solution and may require reapplication over time.

Tip 3 Use clear nail polish as sealant Clear nail polish can also serve as an effective sealant for protecting phones from water damage. Apply a thin coat around the edges of the screen and any exposed areas where water could seep in. Let it dry completely before using the phone again. This hack provides an additional layer of protection without altering the appearance of your device.

Tip 4 Create silicone gel pouch If you have silicone gel packets lying around, they can be used as makeshift pouches for phones. Place these packets in a small pouch or bag with your phone to absorb moisture effectively. While this method won't directly waterproof your device, it will help keep it dry by absorbing excess humidity around it.