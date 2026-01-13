Dark underarm? Consider these DIY remedies
What's the story
Underarm darkness can be a common concern, but fortunately, there are natural remedies that can help lighten the area over time. These remedies are simple, cost-effective, and can be easily incorporated into your daily routine. By using ingredients readily available at home, you can achieve a brighter underarm skin without resorting to expensive treatments or harsh chemicals. Here are some effective DIY remedies to consider.
Tip 1
Lemon juice and baking soda scrub
Lemon juice has natural bleaching properties, and baking soda acts as a gentle exfoliant. Mix one tablespoon of lemon juice with two tablespoons of baking soda to form a paste. Apply this mixture on your underarms and gently scrub in circular motions for about five minutes before rinsing off with warm water. This remedy can help remove dead skin cells and lighten dark patches over time.
Tip 2
Coconut oil and turmeric mask
Turmeric is known for its anti-inflammatory properties, and coconut oil moisturizes the skin. To make this mask, mix one teaspoon of turmeric powder with two teaspoons of coconut oil until you get a smooth paste. Apply it on your underarms and leave it on for 15 minutes before washing off with lukewarm water. Regular use may reduce pigmentation gradually.
Tip 3
Aloe vera gel application
Aloe vera is famous for its soothing and skin-lightening properties. Simply apply fresh aloe vera gel directly from the leaf onto your underarms before going to bed every night. Leave it on overnight and wash off in the morning with mild soap and water. Consistent application can help in reducing darkness effectively.
Tip 4
Potato slices treatment
Potatoes have natural bleaching properties that may help lighten dark skin patches naturally over time. Cut thin slices of potato and rub them gently on your underarms for five minutes till the juice is absorbed into the skin. Rinse off with cool water after that to reveal brighter-looking skin gradually when done regularly as part of an overall skincare routine focused on natural remedies like these ones mentioned here today.