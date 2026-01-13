Dark underarm? Consider these DIY remedies

Underarm darkness can be a common concern, but fortunately, there are natural remedies that can help lighten the area over time. These remedies are simple, cost-effective, and can be easily incorporated into your daily routine. By using ingredients readily available at home, you can achieve a brighter underarm skin without resorting to expensive treatments or harsh chemicals. Here are some effective DIY remedies to consider.

Tip 1 Lemon juice and baking soda scrub Lemon juice has natural bleaching properties, and baking soda acts as a gentle exfoliant. Mix one tablespoon of lemon juice with two tablespoons of baking soda to form a paste. Apply this mixture on your underarms and gently scrub in circular motions for about five minutes before rinsing off with warm water. This remedy can help remove dead skin cells and lighten dark patches over time.

Tip 2 Coconut oil and turmeric mask Turmeric is known for its anti-inflammatory properties, and coconut oil moisturizes the skin. To make this mask, mix one teaspoon of turmeric powder with two teaspoons of coconut oil until you get a smooth paste. Apply it on your underarms and leave it on for 15 minutes before washing off with lukewarm water. Regular use may reduce pigmentation gradually.

Tip 3 Aloe vera gel application Aloe vera is famous for its soothing and skin-lightening properties. Simply apply fresh aloe vera gel directly from the leaf onto your underarms before going to bed every night. Leave it on overnight and wash off in the morning with mild soap and water. Consistent application can help in reducing darkness effectively.